Eletrobras Amazonas unit auction delayed to Dec. 10

SAO PAULO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian development bank BNDES has pushed back the auction of a unit of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, originally scheduled for next week, to Dec. 10, the state-controlled power company said in a securities filing late on Thursday.

Those interested in bidding for Amazonas Distribuidora de Energia SA, a distribution company based in the northern state of Amazonas, must file necessary documents on Dec. 6, the filing said.

The filing did not specify any reasons for the postponement.

The auction is a key step towards the privatization of Eletrobras, as the power holding is known, and has been marred by repeated delays.

Reuters reported on Oct. 30 that Eletrobras could take on an additional 3 billion reais in debt in order to pave the way for the Amazonas privatization. (Reporting by José Roberto Gomes; Writing by Bruno Federowski in Brasília; Editing by Mark Potter)