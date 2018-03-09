Energisa asks for rule changes in sale of Eletrobras distributors- document

SAO PAULO, March 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy holding company Energisa SA met with the energy regulator ANEEL to discuss possible changes in the rules for the sale of six power distribution companies expected for May, according to documents seen by Reuters.

Energisa had been doing due diligence in the data provided by the seller Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, known as Eletrobras, according to the document. It did not say if Energisa is interested in acquiring some or all of the companies. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; editing by Diane Craft Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Diane Craft)