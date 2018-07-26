FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 3:51 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Equatorial buys Eletrobras unit Cepisa at auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds value of deal and updates share performance)

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Equatorial Energia SA on Thursday won the right to buy power distribution company Cepisa, one of several units of state holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA , or Eletrobras, that it has been working to divest in a controversial privatization program.

The operation will cost Equatorial 95 million reais ($25.5 million), including a fee to the Treasury and the effects of an 8.5 percent cut in Cepisa electricity rates, according to industry regulator Aneel and a representative from state development bank BNDES. Under the rules of the auction, Equatorial will also have to invest 720 million reais in Cepisa.

Equatorial, whose shares rose as much as 4.6 percent after it won the auction, was the sole bidder for Cepisa, which operates in the northeastern state of Piauí. The successful bid gives Equatorial a nearly 90 percent stake in Cepisa, the company said in a securities filing.

Cepisa is one of the six heavily indebted distributors that Eletrobras has been seeking to offload as part of the government’s plan to privatize the company. The plan hit a snag after a Supreme Court ruling in June that all new privatizations must be approved by Congress, putting off the sale of the other five units until Aug. 30.

$1 = 3.72 reais Reporting by Luciano Costa Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Christian Plumb and Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
