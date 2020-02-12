Brazilian power holding Eletrobras to 70 workers to reach workforce reduction goal- document

SAO PAULO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian power holding Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA will fire 70 more workers after falling short of its goal of workforce reduction with voluntary severance programs, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.

The severance program was joined by 1,298 employees, and Eletrobras, as the company is known, needs to reduce more 68 work posts. The company has now 12,568 employees. To reach reorganization goals in 2021, Eletrobras would have to fire additional 400 employees. (Reporting by Luciano Costa)