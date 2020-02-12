UPDATE 1-Brazilian power holding Eletrobras confirms firing of 70 workers

(Recasrs with company confirmation)

By Luciano Costa

SAO PAULO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian power holding Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA confirmed in a statement to Reuters that the company will fire 70 more workers after falling short of its goal of workforce reduction with voluntary severance programs.

Reuters earlier reported the job cuts, citing an internal documents.

The severance program was joined by 1,298 employees, and Eletrobras, as the company is known, needs to reduce more 68 work posts. The company has now 12,568 employees. To reach reorganization goals in 2021, Eletrobras would have to fire an additional 400 employees, according to the document. (Reporting by Luciano Costa Editing by Leslie Adler)