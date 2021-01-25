UPDATE 2-Eletrobras CEO quits, may lead BR Distribuidora as Brazil privatizations dry up

(Adds BR Distribuidora offer, background, quote)

BRASILIA/NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Wilson Ferreira Jr, chief executive of Brazilian state-run electricity company Eletrobras, has resigned, and is now being sought by recently privatized fuel distributor Petrobras Distribuidora SA as its new boss, the two companies said.

The news of Ferreira Jr’s exit represents a blow to Eletrobras’ hopes of going private, analysts said, and could signal an end to President Jair Bolsonaro’s efforts to sell off state-run enterprises and generate much-needed income.

“The departure of Wilson Ferreira, an advocate of Eletrobras’ privatization, is directly related to the most recent signs that there would be no government effort to carry out the project,” XP Política said in a note.

Ferreira Jr resigned for “personal reasons”, the company said in a securities filing late on Sunday. He will remain in his post until March 5, allowing Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, to find a successor.

He may not be out of a job for long. Petrobras Distribuidora SA, which was effectively privatized in 2019, said on Monday it has invited Ferreira Jr to replace its CEO, Rafael Salvador Grisolia, who will step down from the role on Jan. 31.

Ferreira Jr’s exit prompted Eletrobras’ U.S.-traded stock to fall as much as 16.4% in morning trading and was last down 12.2%, the most for any session since April 2020, at $4.93. Trading volume was 7 times the average over the past 10 full sessions.

Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa index was closed on Monday for a Sao Paulo holiday.

Ferreira has led Eletrobras for nearly four-and-a-half years. His resignation comes only a month after Chairman José Guimarães Monforte announced he was resigning, also for personal reasons. Grisolia, a former executive of ExxonMobil Corp in Brazil, conducted the successful privatization of Petrobras’s gas station chain.

The government has said Eletrobras may be privatized this year, a sale that could generate up to 20 billion reais ($3.7 billion), but XP noted in its note that the likely new head of Brazil’s Senate, the Bolsonaro-backed Rodrigo Pacheco, has signaled he does not intend to prioritize assets. ($1 = 5.46 reais) (Reporting by Jamie McGeever in Brasilia, Sabrina Valle in Rio and Rodrigo Campos in New York, Writing by Gabriel Stargardter editing by Barbara Lewis and Bernadette Baum)