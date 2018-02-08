Brazil lower house speaker expects vote on Eletrobras sale bill in April

BRASILIA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The speaker of Brazil’s lower house Rodrigo Maia said on Thursday that he is aiming for the body to vote on a bill containing the rules for how to privatize state-controlled power company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA .

President Michel Temer issued a provisional decree last year that changed the country’s law to allow for Eletrobras, as the company is commonly known, to be privatized. A Supreme Court justice last week overturned a lower court’s injunction blocking some parts of Temer’s decree, removing a major legal roadblock to moving forward on selling Eletrobras. (Reporting by Mateus Maia)