Eletrobras says unit auction to go ahead after judge strikes down injunction

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - A Brazilian judge has struck down a previous decision that had halted the privatization auction of a unit of state-run electricity firm Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, an executive said told Reuters on Monday, allowing the auction to go ahead.

“The injunction was struck down, and we’ll have an auction,” said Armando Casado, the chief financial officer of Eletrobras, as the company is commonly known, without offering further details.

On Friday, a judge halted the auction of Amazonas Energia, the distribution unit of Eletrobras in the interior state of Amazonas. With the more recent decision, the auction is slated to be carried out on Monday afternoon. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Mark Potter)