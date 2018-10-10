Brazil's Bolsonaro opposes sale of power companies to China - report

SAO PAULO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Brazil’s leading presidential candidate, far-right politician Jair Bolsonaro, said in an interview aired on TV Bandeirantes on Tuesday evening that he is not willing to sell state power generation assets, suggesting he is against the full privatization of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA.

In the interview, Bolsonaro said that selling more generation assets would leave Brazil “in the hands of China.” Shares of Eletrobras, as the company is known, opened sharply lower. Preferred shares and common shares were down around 7 percent half an hour after the opening in Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)