FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 10, 2018 / 1:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

RPT-Brazil's Bolsonaro opposes sale of power companies to China - report

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts, no change to content)

SAO PAULO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Brazil’s leading presidential candidate, far-right politician Jair Bolsonaro, said in an interview aired on TV Bandeirantes on Tuesday evening that he is not willing to sell state power generation assets, suggesting he is against the full privatization of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA.

In the interview, Bolsonaro said that selling more generation assets would leave Brazil “in the hands of China.” Shares of Eletrobras, as the company is known, opened sharply lower. Preferred shares and common shares were down around 7 percent half an hour after the opening in Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.