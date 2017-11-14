FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil lower house to pass Eletrobras privatization in 2017 -speaker
Sections
Featured
Man Group says bitcoin futures would draw it to cryptocurrencies
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
Man Group says bitcoin futures would draw it to cryptocurrencies
Warmer weather threatens oil market balance
Energy and Environment
Warmer weather threatens oil market balance
Lead poisoning lurks in scores of New York areas
Special Report
Unsafe at any level: The series
Lead poisoning lurks in scores of New York areas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2017 / 2:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil lower house to pass Eletrobras privatization in 2017 -speaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s lower house of Congress is likely to approve the privatization of power utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA by the end of the year, House Speaker Rodrigo Maia said on Tuesday.

Investors have voiced concerns that the privatization of Eletrobras, as the company is known, could turn into a lengthy process after President Michel Temer chose to pursue a standard legislative path instead of a presidential decree. Speaking to journalists, Maia criticized Temer’s “excessive” use of decrees, saying he is putting himself ahead of representative democracy. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Bruno Federowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.