Brazil rules out listing Eletrobras in Novo Mercado segment

BRASÍLIA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government will not propose a transition of state-controlled utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA to the Novo Mercado segment of the São Paulo Stock Exchange, Deputy Energy Minister Paulo Pedrosa said on Thursday.

Companies listed in the Novo Mercado segment observe stricter corporate governance rules. Taking Eletrobras, as the company is known, to the segment could compromise its privatization schedule, Pedrosa said. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)