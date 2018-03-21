FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2018 / 3:01 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Brazil abandons effort to privatize Eletrobras -congressman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 21 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government has basically abandoned its bid to privatize state-controlled power holding company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, the lawmaker tasked with getting the privatization bill through Congress said on Wednesday.

Congressman Jose Carlos Aleluia said a committee hearing on the privatization scheduled for today had been canceled, but that he plans to meet with President Michel Temer’s top ministers on the topic early next week. Reuters reported on Tuesday that the Eletrobras privatization had been severely weakened by powerful senators opposed to its sale. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy Editing by Paul Simao)

