Financials

Brazil's BNDES hires advisers for Eletrobras privatization

By Reuters Staff

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian state development bank BNDES has hired Banco Genial and law firm Tauil e Chequer to advise it on the privatization process of state-run electricity utility Eletrobras, according to a document seen by Reuters on Friday.

While elements of the Brazilian government have long floated the idea of privatizing Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA , as the company is formally known, the hiring of advisers represents a concrete step toward realizing that goal.

The contract is set to last for 36 months. A representative for BNDES confirmed its contents to Reuters.

Brazil’s Economy Ministry has previously said the privatization of Eletrobras could raise some 100 billion reais ($19 billion) for the government.

$1 = 5.26 reais Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier Writing by Gram Slattery Editing by Mark Potter

