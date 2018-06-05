FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 5, 2018 / 11:44 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Labor court suspends Eletrobras privatization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 5 (Reuters) - A labor court in Rio de Janeiro has ordered state-run power company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA to suspend an ongoing privation process and present a study within 90 days examining the impacts of the process on workers, the firm said.

Eletrobras, as the company is commonly known, is in the process of privatizing itself, which would include the sale of six distribution subsidiaries.

In a securities filing, Eletrobras said “it will analyze the appropriate measures and keep the market informed.” (Reporting by Gram Slattery)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.