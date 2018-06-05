Labor court suspends Eletrobras privatization

SAO PAULO, June 5 (Reuters) - A labor court in Rio de Janeiro has ordered state-run power company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA to suspend an ongoing privation process and present a study within 90 days examining the impacts of the process on workers, the firm said.

Eletrobras, as the company is commonly known, is in the process of privatizing itself, which would include the sale of six distribution subsidiaries.

In a securities filing, Eletrobras said “it will analyze the appropriate measures and keep the market informed.” (Reporting by Gram Slattery)