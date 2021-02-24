Brazil to cut stake in Eletrobras to 45% from 61% in privatization - energy secretary

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s government will cut its stake in power company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, or Eletrobras, to 45% from its current 61% in a planned privatization process, a senior official in the Energy Ministry told Reuters on Wednesday.

The ministry’s Energy Secretary Rodrigo Limp said the government expects its stake in Eletrobras to double in value to 60 billion reais ($11 billion) with the share price rise that it foresees privatization will bring.

President Jair Bolsonaro delivered a bill to Congress on Tuesday that will speed up privatization of Latin America’s largest utility by allowing development bank BNDES to work on the sale.

A big chunk of the company’s proceeds from selling shares will have to go to pay the government 25 billion reais in operating licenses for hydroelectric dams and transmission lines, Limp said.

Eletrobras will still be obliged to use another 25 billion reais to subsidize power rates after 2022 with funds coming from newly signed 30-year contracts, he added.”The focus will be much more on the consumer and making investments,” he said, comparing to a previous bill to privatize Eletrobras from 2019 that failed to advance in Congress.

The privatization plan excludes two Eletrobras units: Brazil’s nuclear energy company Eletronuclear and its stake in the Itaipu dam, a partnership with Paraguay.

Preferred and common shares in Eletrobras soared after a Reuters report on Tuesday that the government was to unveil the privatization measure.

A government source said the measure should “signal” to the market Bolsonaro’s commitment to the sale after his decision to replace the CEO of Petrobras, announced on Friday in a social media post, led to doubts over his divestiture plans.

Bolsonaro returned to Congress on Wednesday to deliver another bill to privatize the country’s postal service.

($1 = 5.4062 reais)