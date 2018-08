SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled power utility Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA on Tuesday posted second-quarter net profit more than eight times higher than in the same period a year earlier.

Eletrobras, as the company is known, reported in a securities filing net income of 2.832 billion reais ($732.50 million), up from 344 million reais in the second quarter of 2017. ($1 = 3.8662 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Sandra Maler)