SAO PAULO, June 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian power holding company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA said in a statement on Tuesday its workers’ strike have partially ended.

“Employees at the holding company ended the strike and resumed work this morning”, the statement said. Eletrobras, as the company is known, said it has no information whether the strike has also ended in the company’s subsidiaries. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)