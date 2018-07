SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian power distributor Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de São Paulo said its board has unanimously approved a 1.5 billion real ($400 million) capital increase.

In a securities filing late on Thursday, the company said 33,171,164 new common shares would be issued at the price of 45,22 reais apiece. ($1 = 3.7455 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Kevin Liffey)