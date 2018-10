RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Eletropaulo, Brazil’s largest power distributor, said on Tuesday it would keep Charles Lenzi as Chief Executive Officer for the time being as it withdrew the name of another executive to replace him.

The company had previously tapped Carlo Zorzoli for the top job starting Nov. 1, but said in a filing that he would now be assuming another role at Italy’s Enel SpA, which controls Eletropaulo. (Reporting by Jose Roberto Gomes)