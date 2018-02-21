FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Market News
February 21, 2018 / 7:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil's Eletropaulo near deal to settle large debt with Eletrobras -source

Luciano Costa

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest power distribution company Eletropaulo is nearing a deal to settle a debt of 2 billion reais ($614.8 million) with Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, a source familiar with the negotiation told Reuters on Wednesday.

Eletropaulo, in which U.S. power firm AES Corp has a stake of 16.8 percent, weighs a proposal presented by Eletrobras for an immediate cash payment of 700 million reais, plus 10 annual installments of 75 million reais each, said the source, who requested anonymity because talks are private.

A deal would clear the path for AES to sell its stake in Eletropaulo, the source said, what could be done through a share offering.

Eletropaulo and Eletrobras declined to comment.

$1 = 3.2531 reais Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.