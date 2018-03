RIO DE JANEIRO, March 23 (Reuters) - Enel Brasil has expressed an interest in possibly taking part in a share offering being planned by Eletropaulo, Brazil’s largest power distribution company said in a securities filing late Thursday.

Eletropaulo also said it had received a proposal from Enel Brasil relating to AES Corp’s stake in Eletropaulo, without giving details.

AES has been looking to sell its stake Eletropaulo. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper Editing by Mark Potter)