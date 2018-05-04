FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018 / 10:53 PM / in 33 minutes

Brazil's Energisa withdraws offer to buy Eletropaulo shares -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazil’s power company Energisa SA withdrew its offer to buy a controlling stake of Eletropaulo Metropolitana, Brazil’s largest power distribution company, according to a securities filing on Friday.

Eletropaulo has been target of bids from other two companies besides Energisa: Italy’s Enel SpA and Neoenergia SA , which is controlled by Spain’s Iberdrola. Energisa’s offer was the lowest of the three bidders. An auction for the potential sale of a controlling stake of Eletropaulo has been scheduled for June 4. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

