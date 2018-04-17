Brazilian utility Neoenergia to acquire stake in Eletropaulo

SAO PAULO, April 17 (Reuters) - Neoenergia SA, Brazil’s largest utility by number of customers, has offered to acquire a stake in Brazilian power distribution company Eletropaulo Metropolitana SA, both companies said in securities filings on Tuesday.

The transaction may evolve to a full takeover of Eletropaulo by Neoenergia, the companies said. Neoenergia, which is controlled by Brazilian pension funds and Spain’s Iberdrola SA , will pay 25.51 reais ($7.46) per Eletropaulo share in a share offering the distribution company is planning.