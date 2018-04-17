UPDATE 1-Brazil's Neoenergia commits to $1.7 bln takeover bid for Eletropaulo

(Updates with details on the share offering, size of potential deal)

SAO PAULO, April 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest utility by number of customers, Neoenergia SA, has made an offer for a 26 percent stake in power distributor Eletropaulo Metropolitana SA and plans a full takeover bid worth up to $1.7 billion, both companies said in securities filings on Tuesday.

Neoenergia, which is controlled by Brazilian pension funds and Spain’s Iberdrola SA, will pay 25.51 reais per share for 58.9 million new shares in Eletropaulo, which would represent a 26 percent stake.

Eletropaulo will sell its entire new share issue to Neoenergia, as long as other investors do not bid higher than the 25.51 reais, according to the filings.

If it succeeds in acquiring the minority stake, Neoenergia has committed to buy all Eletropaulo shares - and take 100 percent ownership - which would value the company at up 5.7 billion reais ($1.7 billion), the companies said.

Neoenergia’s bid is at a 16 percent premium to Eletropaulo shares’ closing price on Monday at 22 reais.