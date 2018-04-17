UPDATE 2-Italy's Enel offers 28 reais per share to takeover Brazil's Eletropaulo

(Recasts with new takeover offer from Italy’s Enel)

SAO PAULO, April 17 (Reuters) - Italy’s Enel SpA has launched a takeover offer to shareholders in Brazil’s power distributor Eletropaulo Metropolitana SA at 28 reais per share, the distributor said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

Enel’s offer came hours after rival Neoenergia SA , controlled by Spain’s Iberdrola SA and Brazilian pension funds, unveiled a rival takeover offer at 25.51 reais per share.

According to documents filed by Eletropaulo with the regulator, a precondition to Enel’s offer to all shareholders would be the company canceling a share offering previously proposed.

Earlier on Tuesday, Eletropaulo announced its board had approved the issue of 58.9 million new shares, equivalent to a 26 percent stake.

Neoenergia’s rival offer includes the commitment to buy into this share offering, paying 25.51 reais per share.

Eletropaulo will sell its entire new share issue to Neoenergia, as long as other investors do not bid higher than the 25.51 reais, according to the filings.

If it succeeds in acquiring the minority stake, Neoenergia has committed to buy all Eletropaulo shares - and take 100 percent ownership - which would value the company at up 5.7 billion reais ($1.7 billion), the companies said.

Neoenergia’s bid is at a 16 percent premium to Eletropaulo shares’ closing price on Monday of 22 reais.

Eletropaulo said in the filing its board is analyzing Enel’s offer with its financial advisers. ($1 = 3.4191 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by Louise Heavens and Susan Fenton)