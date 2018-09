Sept 12 (Reuters) - Activist investor Marathon Partners Equity Management on Wednesday urged cosmetics maker e.l.f. Beauty Inc to consider strategic options, including cost cuts or a potential sale.

Marathon and its affiliated investment funds own about 8.5 percent of the common stock of the company, the hedge fund said.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)