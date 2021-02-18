Eli lilly to pay up to $960 mln for Rigel's autoimmune disease therapy

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co will gain exclusive worldwide license to Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc’s autoimmune and inflammatory diseases treatment candidate for potentially up to $960 million, the companies said on Thursday.

Rigel will receive an upfront cash payment of $125 million, with the potential for an additional up to $835 million in milestone payments.

Rigel’s lead therapy, R552, has completed early-stage trials and will begin mid-stage trials this year. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)