Caterer Elior meets Q3 targets, confirms 2019 outlook

July 25 (Reuters) - French catering group Elior confirmed its full-year organic sales growth outlook on Thursday, saying third quarter performance exceeded slightly its own expectations, especially in France.

“In terms of margins we have passed the turning point and are now on an upward trajectory,” Chief Executive Philippe Guillemot said.

The company, which issued several profit warnings over the last year, reported a 1.1% rise in nine-month revenue to 3.85 billion euros ($4.29 billion), with a 0.8% decline in organic sales.

For the third quarter, the Paris-based caterer reported revenue of 1.25 billion euros, with a 1.3% decline in organic revenues.