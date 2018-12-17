REFILE-UPDATE 1-Autogrill ready to look at value creating options

(Corrects Tuesday to Monday in first paragraph)

By Francesca Landini and Paola Arosio

MILAN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Autogrill is ready to consider any option that could create value for shareholders, the Italian airport and motorway catering group said on Monday.

Autogrill was asked about media reports that French food service group Elior wanted to sell its airport and motorway catering business.

Elior declined to comment on the issue.

The French group said last month it had launched a review of its concessions business, which handles catering in airports and motorways, as part of a broader plan to boost its growth.

A decision on the concession catering activities, part of Elior’s so-called “Areas” arm, is expected next year, Elior has said.

This business accounted for 28 percent of Elior’s overall group revenue of 6.4 billion euros ($7.27 billion) in the 2016/2017 financial year.

Autogrill, controlled by the Benetton family, has recently streamlined its operations in Italy and boosted its growth abroad, in particular in the airport business. ($1 = 0.8806 euros) (Additional reporting by Dominique Vidalon in Paris. Editing by Jane Merriman)