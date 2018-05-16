FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 6:20 AM / in an hour

UPDATE 1-French Elior cuts FY guidance on tough competition

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with context, adds CEO quote)

May 16 (Reuters) - Elior, Europe’s third-largest catering group, cut full-year guidance after posting lower-than-expected preliminary results in the first half, citing a tough competitive environment for contract catering in France.

The French caterer issued a profit warning six months ago, with rival Sodexo also revising its outlook in end-March.

"Our second-quarter performance was disappointing. Profit margins for contract catering in France were impacted by a tough competitive environment combined with a period of managerial instability," Chief Executive Officer Philippe Guillemot said in a statement on Wednesday. bit.ly/2Kr6nbb

Guillemot said a “large number of new contracts” in concession catering and contract catering affected margins.

The support services company forecast adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margin of 7.5-7.8 percent, compared with a previous forecast for stable margins. The group reported an EBITDA margin of 8.3 percent in 2016-17.

Elior said transport strikes in France and poor weather in Italy, France, the United Kingdom and the United States dragged down revenue and profit.

Reporting by Nolwenn Brossier; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Biju Dwarakanath

