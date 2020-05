May 11 (Reuters) - Finnish telecoms operator Elisa on Monday said its board had agreed that Veli-Matti Mattila should continue as Chief Executive until further notice despite his contract allowing retirement at age 60.

Mattila, who has headed Elisa since 2003, turns 60 in July 2021.

Shares in Elisa rose on the news and were up 1.3% in early afternoon trading.