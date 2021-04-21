Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Integrated Telecommunications Services

Finnish telecom Elisa reports rise in Q1 profit

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 21 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom operator Elisa posted a 2.4% rise in first-quarter operating profit on Wednesday and said its full-year core result for 2021 remains on track to match or slightly exceed last year’s earnings.

Elisa’s January-March earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 170 million euros ($204.5 million) from 166 million a year ago. ($1 = 0.8313 euros) (Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)

