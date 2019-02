Feb 12 (Reuters) - Mortgage software company Ellie Mae Inc said on Tuesday it would be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC for about $3.7 billion.

As part of the deal, Ellie Mae shareholders will receive $99.00 in cash per share, a premium of 21 percent to its closing price on Monday. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)