FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
September 6, 2018 / 11:58 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Elliott reviving push to overhaul Hyundai Motor - BBG

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Elliott Management Corp is resuming its push for restructuring at the Hyundai Motor Group after the activist fund forced the South Korean automotive company to scrap an $8.4 billion deal earlier this year, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Billionaire Paul Singer's fund has called for the merger of some key units to bolster shareholder value and improve the group's structure, according to the report, citing a letter from Elliott to Hyundai. (bloom.bg/2CrvfAG) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.