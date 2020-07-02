Westlaw News
Homeowners can sue law firm over its debt collection practices - 4th Circuit

Jonathan Stempel

A federal appeals court on Thursday vacated the dismissal of a Maryland couple’s lawsuit accusing a law firm of violating a federal debt collection law by repeatedly demanding they cover its costs to collect debt they had already paid off.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court judge wrongly concluded that Robert and Deborah Bender could not seek damages from Elmore & Throop, because the law firm’s recent alleged violations were of the “same type” as violations occurring outside the one-year statute of limitations.

