El Salvador bonds rise, country seeking IMF deal

NEW YORK, March 4 (Reuters) - El Salvador’s dollar-denominated bonds rose across the curve on Wednesday after its finance minister said the Central American country is looking to secure a deal for over $1 billion with the International Monetary Fund.

The bonds maturing in 2029, 2034 and 2041 rose at least 1 cent to trade at or above par, with the 2034 trading at 100 for the first time in a year. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)