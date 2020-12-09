Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CORRECTED-EU drugs regulator discloses cyber security attack

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say EMA was subject of a cyber attack, not cyber breach)

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The European healthcare regulator said on Wednesday it was the target of a cyber attack, and said it was investigating the attack.

"The Agency has swiftly launched a full investigation, in close cooperation with law enforcement and other relevant entities," the European Medicines Agency said, without providing any further details. (bit.ly/37LMB7z) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)

