EMA says some leaked COVID-19 documents 'taken out of context'

(Reuters) - Some of the COVID-19 documents leaked online in a cyber attack on the European Medicines Agency disclosed last month were not published in their original form and may have been taken out of context, the regulator said on Monday.

"Whilst individual emails are authentic, data from different users were selected and aggregated, screenshots from multiple folders and mailboxes have been created and additional titles were added by the perpetrators in a way which could undermine trust in vaccines," the drug watchdog said here.