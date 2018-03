DUBAI/ABU DHABI, March 20 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates property developers Emaar and Aldar are partnering to launch local and international projects worth 30 billion dirhams ($8.17 billion), Dubai’s ruler said on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who is also Prime Minister and Vice-President of the UAE, made the announcement on Twitter.($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell and Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Saeed Azhar)