DUBAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The General Meeting of property development firm Emaar Development has approved the distribution of 1.04 billion dirhams ($283.2 million), as a special cash dividend to the company’s shareholders, the company said on Wednesday, ($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)