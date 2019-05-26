Dubai's Emaar Properties hires StanChart for sale of district cooling unit -sources

DUBAI, May 26 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Emaar Properties has hired advisors including Standard Chartered for the sale of its district cooling business, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Emaar was not immediately available to comment when contacted by Reuters on Sunday, while Standard Chartered declined to comment.

The developer of the world’s tallest skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa, last year hired the London-headquartered bank for the sale of five hospitality assets, which were sold to Abu Dhabi National Hotels.