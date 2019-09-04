Emaar does not expect market changes after committee formed -chairman

DUBAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The chairman of Dubai’s largest listed developer Emaar said on Wednesday he does not expect a change in business after Dubai’s ruler set up a new real estate committee to regulate and control market supply.

Mohamed Alabbar said he wasn’t aware of the committee’s plans and that he learned about it from social media.

Emaar is a member of the committee, which will regulate projects and avoid competition between semi-government and private firms. (Reporting by Alex Cornwell; writing by Nafisa Eltahir; editing by Jason Neely)