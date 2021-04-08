Emaar Properties first-quarter sales more than double, MD tells Al Arabiya

DUBAI (Reuters) - The managing director of Emaar Properties, Dubai’s largest listed real estate developer, on Thursday said the company achieved first-quarter sales of 6 billion dirhams ($1.63 billion), Al Arabiya reported.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Dubai's Emaar Properties is seen on a building in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

Mohamed Alabbar told the Saudi news outlet this was against sales of 2.5 billion dirhams in the same period last year. He said the numbers were promising and the property market has seen increased demand, particularly for villas, townhouses and homes with sea views.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put added pressure on Dubai’s property sector, where for years supply has outpaced demand for new houses and apartments in a market where most of the population are foreigners.

Emaar Properties reported a nearly 58% fall in net profit in 2020, plunging to 1.04 billion dirhams.

Alabbar said he was optimistic about this year, adding that he expected people around the world would begin to coexist better with the pandemic by the end of the summer.

“It may take a year or a year and a half, but I see that all the signs are positive,” he told Al Arabiya.

He said Dubai real estate prices remain low compared with other regions of the world, though he said improvement in prices are likely to be gradual.

Alabbar said that villa prices have increased by between 20% and 25% in the past five months on higher demand, which he expects to continue.

Reuters reported last month that the sector is likely to face a long road to recovery despite the bright spot in prime properties.

Emaar’s plans to expand abroad are focused on markets including India, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, Alabbar said, though he said the UAE, and Dubai in particular, remains a “major centre”.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)