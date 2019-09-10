Financials
September 10, 2019 / 5:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dubai's Emaar Properties starts marketing dollar sukuk

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Dubai’s largest listed developer, Emaar Properties, started marketing on Tuesday 10-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, at around 270 basis points over mid-swaps, a document by one of the banks leading the deal showed.

The planned deal, part of a $2 billion debt-raising programme, will be of benchmark size, which generally means upwards of $500 million.

Standard Chartered is coordinating the debt sale, which is expected to close later on Tuesday, according to the document. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Tom Hogue)

