DUBAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Dubai’s largest listed developer Emaar Properties is expected to raise $500 million in Islamic bonds, or sukuk, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed.

The deal, part of a $2 billion debt programme, is offering investors between 250 and 255 basis points over mid-swaps.

The bonds are expected to price later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, editing by Louise Heavens )