SAP to acquire cloud-based marketing company Emarsys

BERLIN (Reuters) - Business software group SAP said on Thursday it would acquire Emarsys, a cloud-based marketing platform, in a deal that will round out companies’ ability to tailor communication with customers across all online channels.

Emarsys allows companies to interact on a personal level with customers through channels ranging from email to social media - an approach called experience management that is gaining traction as people increasingly transact online.

Emarsys, based in Vienna, Austria, serves 1,500 customers around the world and employs more than 800 staff. Terms for the transaction were not disclosed.