September 24, 2018 / 12:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

REFILE-India's Embassy Office Parks REIT files for IPO

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add media slug)

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Embassy Office Parks REIT filed for an initial public offering consisting of a fresh issue worth up to 52.50 billion rupees ($722.84 million) on Monday, setting the stage for the listing of India’s first real estate investment trust.

The private office park portfolio is sponsored by U.S.-based equity investor Blackstone Group LP and Indian commercial developer Embassy Group, Embassy Office Parks said in a filing here. ($1 = 72.6300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

