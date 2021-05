BRASILIA, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said in a securities filing on Wednesday it had received a firm order for nine E175 jets from Alaska Air Group and subsidiary Horizon Air, which exercised a previously agreed purchase option.

In a separate filing, Embraer said it had also sold eight new E175 jets to SkyWest Inc, which will operate them for Alaska Airlines. (Reporting by Jake Spring Editing by Chris Reese)