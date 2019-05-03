Brazil's Embraer delivers fewer planes in Q1, value of future deliveries rises

SAO PAULO, May 3 (Reuters) - Brazil planemaker Embraer SA said on Friday it had delivered 22 planes in the first quarter of 2019, three aircraft fewer than in the same period in 2018.

The company said its backlog, a gauge of future revenue, was at $16 billion, slightly below where it stood in the fourth quarter of 2018. Embraer is in the middle of separating its commercial plane division, its most profitable, after selling a controlling stake to Boeing. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)